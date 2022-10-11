Diageo (DEO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Diageo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diageo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $19.43 billion $4.32 billion N/A Diageo Competitors $11.21 billion $1.74 billion 108.84

Analyst Ratings

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diageo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 2 4 5 0 2.27 Diageo Competitors 172 1131 1451 29 2.48

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 131.18%. Given Diageo’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 88.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Diageo Competitors -912.97% -193.53% -15.67%

Summary

Diageo beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

