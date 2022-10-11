Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 238,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,781,434. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

