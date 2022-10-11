Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $1.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of VNTR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 127.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

