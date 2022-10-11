DELOT.IO (DELOT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

DELOT.IO (DELOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, DELOT.IO has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. DELOT.IO has a total market capitalization of $41,949.16 and $10,710.00 worth of DELOT.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DELOT.IO token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DELOT.IO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DELOT.IO

DELOT.IO’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. DELOT.IO’s total supply is 99,995,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,850,000 tokens. DELOT.IO’s official Twitter account is @delot_io. The official website for DELOT.IO is www.delot.io.

Buying and Selling DELOT.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “DELOT.IO (DELOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DELOT.IO has a current supply of 99,995,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DELOT.IO is 0.00061312 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,362.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.delot.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DELOT.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DELOT.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DELOT.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DELOT.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DELOT.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.