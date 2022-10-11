Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.15 and its 200-day moving average is $357.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

