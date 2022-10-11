DecaSwap (DECA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.67 Million

DecaSwap (DECA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. DecaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $15,869.00 worth of DecaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecaSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecaSwap has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DecaSwap

DecaSwap launched on June 30th, 2022. DecaSwap’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,100,000 tokens. DecaSwap’s official Twitter account is @deca_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecaSwap’s official website is www.decaswap.finance.

Buying and Selling DecaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DecaSwap (DECA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DecaSwap has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DecaSwap is 0.70045949 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,566.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decaswap.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

