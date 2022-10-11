DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.77. 319,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.