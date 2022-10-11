DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

ECL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

