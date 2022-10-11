DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,707. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.98.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

