DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

