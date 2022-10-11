DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up approximately 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.