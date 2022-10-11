DAGCO Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.98. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average of $243.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $209.59 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

