DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,447. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57.

