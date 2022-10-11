D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,272 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 853,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,604,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 62,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,440. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

