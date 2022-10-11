D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 761,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. 526,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,149,662. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

