D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 309,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

