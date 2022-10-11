D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,894. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.