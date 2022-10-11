D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.67. 135,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day moving average of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

