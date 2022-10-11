D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,399 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 218,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 142,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The company has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

