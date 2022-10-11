D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 9,730 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

