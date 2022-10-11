Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 4.7%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 35,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 243,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 34.54 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The company has a market cap of C$178.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

