Cyber City Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,231.00 (CYBR)

Cyber City (CYBR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Cyber City token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyber City has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Cyber City has a market cap of $3.84 million and $11,231.00 worth of Cyber City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.86 or 1.00034855 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Cyber City Token Profile

CYBR is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2022. Cyber City’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,490,000 tokens. Cyber City’s official Twitter account is @cybercityinc. The official message board for Cyber City is medium.com/@cybercitygame. Cyber City’s official website is cybercity.game.

Cyber City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber City (CYBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Cyber City has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber City is 0.12587547 USD and is up 46.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $782.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cybercity.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyber City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyber City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyber City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

