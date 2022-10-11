CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 273,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

