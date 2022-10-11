Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stake Lessened by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter worth $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 9,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,395. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.