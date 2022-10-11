Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 75 244 443 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 405.05%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.12%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have a beta of -1.05, meaning that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.23 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.74

Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics peers beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

