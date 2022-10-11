Critical Survey: Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01% Secoo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Secoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.69 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.25 Secoo $491.42 million 0.05 -$88.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rent the Runway and Secoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82 Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus price target of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 310.56%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Secoo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Secoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Secoo beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

