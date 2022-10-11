Critical Contrast: HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HCW Biologics and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

HCW Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,182.05%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $4.10 million 19.31 -$12.86 million N/A N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.69 million ($1.12) -0.51

This table compares HCW Biologics and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HCW Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

HCW Biologics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -25.57% -24.65% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -39.44%

Summary

HCW Biologics beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.