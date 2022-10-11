Critical Analysis: Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) versus Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.53% 25.70% Gran Tierra Energy 24.87% 39.87% 10.10%

Volatility and Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.28 $6.61 million $0.59 8.64 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.05 $42.48 million $0.45 3.00

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and Gran Tierra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

