CreDA (CREDA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62,096.51

CreDA (CREDA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One CreDA token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CreDA has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. CreDA has a market capitalization of $62,096.51 and $11,012.00 worth of CreDA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CreDA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CreDA Token Profile

CreDA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,066 tokens. CreDA’s official message board is creda-app.medium.com. The Reddit community for CreDA is https://reddit.com/r/CreDAOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CreDA is www.creda.app/home. CreDA’s official Twitter account is @credafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CreDA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CreDA (CREDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. CreDA has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CreDA is 0.10702569 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.creda.app/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CreDA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CreDA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CreDA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CreDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CreDA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.