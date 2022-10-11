Creaticles (CRE8) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Creaticles (CRE8) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Creaticles has a total market cap of $199,958.68 and $14,682.00 worth of Creaticles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creaticles token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creaticles has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creaticles alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Creaticles

Creaticles was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Creaticles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,052,634 tokens. Creaticles’ official website is app.creaticles.com. Creaticles’ official Twitter account is @creaticles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creaticles’ official message board is medium.com/creaticles.

Buying and Selling Creaticles

According to CryptoCompare, “Creaticles (CRE8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creaticles has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 78,052,634 in circulation. The last known price of Creaticles is 0.00259303 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,844.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.creaticles.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creaticles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creaticles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creaticles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creaticles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creaticles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.