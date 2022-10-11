Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COVTY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Covestro Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 100,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

