Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro Price Performance

1COV stock opened at €33.27 ($33.95) on Friday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1 year high of €59.30 ($60.51). The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.97 and a 200 day moving average of €36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

