Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1299481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

