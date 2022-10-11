Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

