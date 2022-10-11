Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRBP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
