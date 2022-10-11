Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

