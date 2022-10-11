Contrasting Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -5.38% 6.96% 2.36% Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $10.28, suggesting a potential upside of 164.89%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.68 -$244.36 million ($0.33) -11.76 Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 73.47 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

