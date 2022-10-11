Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 98 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 26,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,774. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,569 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

