Concentrum Wealth Management Buys 9,425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 350.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,667,792. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

