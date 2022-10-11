Concentrum Wealth Management Buys 665 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF makes up 1.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,510. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

