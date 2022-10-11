Comparing Skillsoft (SKIL) & The Competition

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skillsoft to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Skillsoft has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft’s peers have a beta of -8.91, suggesting that their average share price is 991% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -27.77% -3.80% -1.87% Skillsoft Competitors -81.86% -86.64% -9.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

76.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillsoft and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $567.39 million -$96.07 million -1.40 Skillsoft Competitors $1.82 billion $284.87 million 21.44

Skillsoft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Skillsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Skillsoft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skillsoft Competitors 1672 11487 24510 536 2.63

Skillsoft currently has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 391.72%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Skillsoft beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

