Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.06 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.