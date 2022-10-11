Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960,496. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

