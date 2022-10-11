Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stake Trimmed by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,491,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,216. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.