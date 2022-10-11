Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$108.57.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.92. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$64.54 and a one year high of C$114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,186,910.26. In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,186,910.26. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Insiders have bought 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,880 over the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

