CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.99 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 126,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,962,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

