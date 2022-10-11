Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Angus Cole Buys 200 Shares

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,431,000.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Angus Cole bought 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.03 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole bought 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$62,100.00.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVG traded down C$3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.25. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.47. Clairvest Group Inc. has a one year low of C$55.00 and a one year high of C$80.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.88.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($3.00) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

