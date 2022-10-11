City of Dream Price Down 17% This Week (COD)

City of Dream (COD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One City of Dream token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. City of Dream has a total market capitalization of $67,560.82 and $17,824.00 worth of City of Dream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, City of Dream has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

City of Dream Profile

City of Dream launched on April 6th, 2022. City of Dream’s total supply is 37,323,461,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,039,509 tokens. The official message board for City of Dream is medium.com/@meta_dreamcity. The Reddit community for City of Dream is https://reddit.com/r/metadreamcity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. City of Dream’s official website is cod.social. City of Dream’s official Twitter account is @metadreamcity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling City of Dream

According to CryptoCompare, “City of Dream (COD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. City of Dream has a current supply of 37,323,461,940 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of City of Dream is 0.00004754 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $471.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cod.social/.”

