Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,172.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE D traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 76,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,597. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.