Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

